HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $98.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

