HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Harrow Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,642. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.