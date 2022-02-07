HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 14,453 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the third quarter worth $95,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,271. The company has a market cap of $363.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

