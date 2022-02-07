HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. 20,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.