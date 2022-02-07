HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $998,000 in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. HighVista Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. 1,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,017. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

