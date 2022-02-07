HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Five9 accounts for 1.8% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $65,649,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $18,530,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Five9 by 122.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,058,000 after purchasing an additional 417,842 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. 11,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.21. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.