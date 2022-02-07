HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases 34,087 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,087 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $15,957,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 243,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,058. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

