HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $651,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. 10,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

