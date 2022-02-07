Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

