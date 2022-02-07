Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.
HCMLY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.
