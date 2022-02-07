Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

