Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.55.

HOLX stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hologic by 437.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,798,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,743,000 after buying an additional 1,463,840 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 1,147,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

