HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $994.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

