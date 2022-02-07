Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 663,222 RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 663,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,852,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.43% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RMBL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,783. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

