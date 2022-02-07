Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Integer worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 87.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITGR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.38. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

