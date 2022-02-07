Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $27.78 Million Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HCI Group by 96.4% during the second quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,587. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $700.86 million, a PE ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

