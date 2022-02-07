Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 424,881 GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 424,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,328,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,892. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

