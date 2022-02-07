Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 23,038 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises about 2.0% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.41% of Boot Barn worth $63,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.15. 1,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

