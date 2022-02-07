Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 29,352 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,352 shares during the quarter. Calix comprises 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

CALX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,108. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.