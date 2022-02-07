Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $22.29 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 623,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,289,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,364 shares of company stock worth $4,999,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYTK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,504. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
