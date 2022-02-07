Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $22.29 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 623,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,364 shares of company stock worth $4,999,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,504. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.