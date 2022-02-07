H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H&R Block looks well poised to gain from its five-year strategy known as Block Horizons. The company is expected to deliver sustainable revenues, operating profit growth and healthy returns on investments, while also maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity position in the foreseeable future. The main drivers of the company’s performance post the pandemic will be digital enablement of business, client addition and retention in both Assisted and DIY, greater usage of AI, along with machine learning for product improvement and expansion in small business. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of H&R Block has increased in a year's time. However, escalating costs due to heavy investments in technology and operations might weigh on the company's bottom line. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues.”

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

