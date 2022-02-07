Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 9,552 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.