Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1,304.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $63.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

