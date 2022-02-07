Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,902,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 244,873 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

