Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 221.4% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 78.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

