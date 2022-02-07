Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 13,674 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $3,241,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $760,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

