Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,731 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.