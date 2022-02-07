Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

HUBB opened at $186.70 on Monday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $156.64 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

