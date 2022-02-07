Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Cap Hits $14,222.76

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 16% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $14,222.76 and $77.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

