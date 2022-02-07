I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

I-Mab stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. I-Mab has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

