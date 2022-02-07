IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $213.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, strengthening end markets and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Its pending acquisition of Nexsight and its businesses is predicted to be complete in first-quarter 2022. For fourth-quarter 2021, IDEX’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.52%. For 2022, it anticipates year-over-year organic sales growth of 5-8%. Earnings are expected to be $7.33-$7.63, suggesting a rise from $6.30 in 2021. However, supply-chain challenges, cost inflation and pandemic-related problems might concern the company in the quarters ahead. High corporate expenses add to its woes. The impacts of unfavorable movements of foreign currencies are predicted to hurt sales in the first quarter and 2022. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IEX opened at $197.48 on Friday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $190.56 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IDEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

