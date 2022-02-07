IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

