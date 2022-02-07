IGM Financial Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$45.27 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$34.18 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

