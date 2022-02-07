Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Immuneering alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.