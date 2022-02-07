Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.22. Imperial Oil reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imperial Oil.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:IMO opened at $43.01 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

