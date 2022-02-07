Incyte (INCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Incyte stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

