ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.42 ($16.20).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

