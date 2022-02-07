Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IOSP opened at $90.34 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.31.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

