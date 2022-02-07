Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 439,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $32.13 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

