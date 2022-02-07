Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IVBXF opened at $3.97 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovent Biologics (IVBXF)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.