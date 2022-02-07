Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.32

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.