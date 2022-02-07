Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $282,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $9.97 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

