Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases 55 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($185.60).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Phil Urban acquired 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($185.86).

On Friday, November 26th, Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,064.53).

Shares of MAB stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 251.80 ($3.39). The stock had a trading volume of 237,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,210. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.39.

MAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 276 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.79).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

