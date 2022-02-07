Insider Buying: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Acquires 7,994 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PYPL traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,319,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,425,375. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

