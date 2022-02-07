Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $379,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.13 on Monday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.