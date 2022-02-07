Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells $3,365,299.40 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CL opened at $81.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

