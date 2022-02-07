Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Sells $1,275,032.60 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

