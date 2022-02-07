Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) & WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Financial Contrast

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Insight Select Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Dividends

Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.78 $31.68 million $1.71 9.01

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 49.83% 9.24% 4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Insight Select Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

