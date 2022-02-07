Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

ITRG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 64,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth $292,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

