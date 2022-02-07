Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up to $95.96

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.96, but opened at $99.50. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 3,369 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

